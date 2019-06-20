Barbara R. Potter of Loudon, 82 years young, died Friday, June 14th following a brief illness. She passed in the love and warmth of her beloved husband and daughter.
Barbara was born in Boston, MA October 5, 1936 to Albert and Gladys (Biggs) Rodd. She was raised in Hudson, NH and attended Alvirne High School.
Barbara is survived by her husband and best friend of 64 years, Floyd Sheldon Potter, Jr.; her son, Steven Potter of NC; her daughter, Cathy Thomas and husband, Peter, of GA; brother, David Rodd and wife, Sue, of TX; brothers-in-law, Dick Potter and wife, Holly of FL and Bob Potter and wife, Jane of FL and VT; granddaughter, Ariel Potter; and many dear friends.
There will be no services. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the full obituary, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 20, 2019