Barbara A. Reed, 85, passed away this past Saturday, March 21st at the Genesis Pleasant View Center. Barbara was born in Webster in the spring of 1934 to Lawrence and Fanny (Kenniston) Silver, she grew up on Water Street in Boscawen on the family farm participating in the local 4-H club, showing dairy cattle and she attended a one room school house in the local community until she entered high school. Barbara attended and graduated from Penacook High School in 1952.



A few years after her graduation Barbara met the love her life, Leon Reed and they married and raised their family on Second street in Concord where Barbara would enjoy baking numerous goods in her kitchen especially additional pies and large batches of fudge which she enjoyed sharing with family and friends. Barbara also had a hard work ethic growing up on a farm and dedicated over 20 years working for Sears and Roebuck as a sales associate. She was a loving person who when needed, became a caregiver for several members of her family. Barbara loved to spend time in her gardens and on her porch reading the paper to hear the train whistles at the end of the street, as well as knitting. Barbara liked Saturday morning drives to hit the weekend yard sales and she loved day trips to the ocean and family camping adventures. She was talented at hand painting & glazing of ceramics and loved her evenings out with Leon and friends going square dancing,



Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Leon Reed of Concord; his two sons Stephen Reed and his life partner Martha Pearson of Concord; Thomas Reed and his wife Laura of Pembroke; many nieces nephews and extended family and friends. Barbara was predeceased by her parents as well as two brothers Stanley Silver and James Silver.



The Wendell J Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is in charge of arrangements, due to the state of emergency and the limitations on public gatherings calling hours and funeral services will be held at a later date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the NH 1 S Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101

