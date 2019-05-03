Barbara Whitney Hurtgen of Contoocook, aged 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Havenwood on May 1. A devoted mother and wife, she was also an avid gardener, enthusiastic bird watcher and tireless cook and baker. She loved to read, especially mysteries, and spent many contented hours sewing, knitting and creating needlepoint designs. Barbara was a founding member of Concord Chorale, who loved opera and classical music. She earned a degree in music education from the University of Vermont in 1953. Throughout her life, she remained a true Vermonter at heart. She leaves behind Andre Hurtgen, her loving husband of sixty years, and her daughters, Lisa Denver, of Port Charlotte, FL, and Anne-Marie Hurtgen, of Darwin, Australia.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 3, 2019