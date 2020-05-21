On May 18, 2020, Barbara Williams passed away at the age of 86. After graduating from high school, she attended nursing school and then married her high school sweetheart, Wayne. They raised eight children.
Barbara and Wayne enjoyed square dancing and started a business selling square dancing outfits and other western clothing. They went on to start a second business knitting and selling wool ski hats and sweaters. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, knitting, reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She used her knitting skills to make and donate quilts, hats, sweaters and baby booties to area organizations helping families in need.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, three children and a sister. She is survived by five children, sister, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Concord Montior on May 21, 2020.