Obituary

Barry Brock Reardon, age 37, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2020 from complications due to the flu in Portland, OR.



Barry was born December 13, 1982, in Boston, MA. He grew up in New London, NH and attended Kearsarge Regional High School. He was the devoted son of the late Martha R. (Brock) Reardon and the late Barry S. Reardon.



He graduated from the Great Books Program at St. John's College in Santa Fe, NM in 2005, and he remained a passionate reader and deep thinker throughout his life. Barry frequently DJed as 'Tiger Cub' on KPSU Portland College Radio, a legacy he carried on from his mother. She was reggae DJ, 'Tyger Mama'.



Barry's love and knowledge of music and literature was extensive; he was a songwriter and poet with his band Trust Fall, and he was a frequent collaborator on projects with friends. Barry was an animal lover and cat father to his precious Cedo. He was a fervent believer in social justice and proud to work in the non-profit sector supporting home ownership in the Native American community. Barry was loved by all. He will be remembered for his quick humor, his gentle heart, and the sense of cosmic-at-oneness with which he imbued all those around him. He was a fixed point of light, gone too soon, and will be fiercely missed.



Barry is survived by his siblings: Alice Marie Reardon (Patrick) McMaster of Athens, GA, and David Lawrence (Tracy) Baker of San Diego, CA; nieces and nephews: Lila McMaster, George McMaster, Gabriella Baker, and Charlie Baker; paternal aunts, uncles, and cousins; beloved girlfriend, Ashley Ruffner of Portland, Oregon, and a loyal and extensive group of friends who considered Barry their family.



Please join us for a celebration of Barry's life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11 am at Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) located at 5135 NE Columbia Blvd, Portland, OR. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to NAYA. Please visit their website:



"Thy magic power re-unites All that custom has divided, All men become brothers, Under the sway of thy gentle wings." - Beethoven's 9th Symphony

