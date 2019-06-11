Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice E. Moore. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice E. Moore, 90, of Loudon Ridge, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



"Bea" was born in Somerville, MA on Oct. 6, 1928, to George E. and Christina (MacKinnon) Turner. At a young age her family moved to Stoneham, MA. She graduated from New England School of Theology. She came to the "Ridge" to teach Vacation Bible School at the Loudon Advent Christian Church where she met and married her beloved husband, Wendell A. Moore, in 1953.



Her passion was her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, her church family and friends, and cats. She was active in her local church as a deaconess, teaching Sunday School, VBS, and Bible studies while raising her family and assisting on the farm. She was interested in foreign missions and served the Advent Christian denomination as President of the Women's Home and Foreign Missions Society (WHFMS). She served on both the Eastern Regional and National conference boards. The highlight of her service was her trip to visit the mission work in the Philippines in 1994. Bea was also a member of the Concord Christian Women's Club, part of the Stonecroft Ministries.



Bea was active in the Loudon Elementary School PTA and served as its president. In 2009, she was honored as the Loudon Citizen of the Year.



She was a 4-H leader for the Ridge Runners 4-H Club and Merrimack County 4-H for many years where she taught many children in the Loudon area to sew.



Bea was very creative and loved to paint. She was a member of the White Mountain Decorative Painters Guild and sold her works of art at the sugar house at the family farm as well as many area craft fairs.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother, George Turner.



She is survived two sons, Karl C. Moore of Loudon and Larry J. Moore and his wife, Melissa, of Loudon; two daughters, Linda S. Flewelling and her husband, Gere, of Loudon and Diane J. Pearl and her husband, Bruce, of Gilmanton. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Angela C. Pearl and her children, Tea and Aidan Rodney of Gilmanton and nine grandsons, Brett D. Pearl of Gilmanton and Brian M. Pearl and his wife, Jenna and their children, Madelyn and Brooklyn Pearl of Gilmanton; Christopher K. Moore and his wife, Christine, of Rockwell, NC and Andrew N. Moore and his wife, Lindsay, of Salisbury, NC; Scot A. Flewelling and his wife, Sarah, of Northfield, Evan G. Flewelling of Loudon; Samuel R. Moore and his wife, Christina, and their children, Kelsea and Lydia, of Loudon, Jeffrey K. Moore and Taylar Clark, Bradley D. Moore and his fiance, Erin Stevens, of Loudon. She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara (Turner) McLaughlin of Wade, ME, Ruth (Turner) Pifalo, and her husband, Paul, of Tewksbury, MA; one brother, John E. Turner, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Stoneham, MA.; and two sister-in-laws, Charlene Turner of Milton, FL and Barbara (Moore) Burtt of Lee, MA. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Sweetie, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



The family thanks the Concord Regional VNA staff for their care and support.



Calling hours will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Family Bible Church, 676 Loudon Ridge Rd., Loudon, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Family Bible Church, P.O Box 7858, Loudon, NH 03307.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

