Allenstown - Beatrice E. Price, age 91, of Jackson Ave passed away on March 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Pittsfield, NH the daughter of the late Wilfred and Alice (Chagnon) Lucier. She worked for many years as a Nurses Aide at the NH State Hospital. In 1989 she moved to Florida and worked as a in home companion. She volunteered at the Eagle Convalescent Center. She was dedicated to her grandchildren, and family life was her passion.
She is survived by her 5 children Paul A. Price Jr. of Pembroke, Arnold A. Price of Chichester, Mary Lafrazier of Allenstown, Tina Wilson of Allenstown, Dorothy Raymond of Allenstown, and Clifford Price of Vermont; 22 grandchildren,44 Great Grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased her husband, Paul A. Price who passed away in 1989;2 children, Sheila Rowe who passed away in 2014, and Paula Champagne passed who passed away in 2015 and her 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the , NH Office, One Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020