Our dear mother, Beatrice "Bea" June (McLaughlin) O'Connor, 90, of Pembroke, passed away surrounded by her family and much love on July 23, 2020.
Born on June 14 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Harrington) McLaughlin. Bea was raised and educated in Brooklyn, later relocating to Uniondale NY and finally to Pembroke NH in 1981. Bea was employed for many years as a telephone operator with AT&T. In 1985 she started her own business, Bea's Buns, turning the den of her home into a bakery. She later worked at Walmart until her retirement. She was a long time communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown, NH.
Besides her parents, Bea was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Michael, in 2001, infant daughter Mary, sons Michael and Daniel, brother, John and her companion of many years, Raymond Kut. Bea was a devout Catholic, generous and giving. She loved to dance, and have a drink or two, and was a social butterfly.
She will be remembered by her sense of humor, love of family, pink flamingos, Irish pride, sweet treats, love of animals and other wonderful qualities that are too numerous to list. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Randazzo and her husband Joe of Penacook, Patricia LaBonte and her husband, Jimi, of Manchester, Peg Karakla of Laconia, John O'Connor and his wife Chrissy of Pembroke, and Susan Bourgeois and her husband Dan of Boscawen; grandchildren Josh, Carli, Joe, Nico, Matthew, Meghan, Jennifer, Lauren, Allison, Lindsey and Maisy Bea, as well as nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and various nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28th from 5-7 pm at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St, Pembroke. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 10 am at St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St. Allenstown, followed by interment at the State Veterans Cemetery In Boscawen at noon. Those attending any of these services are requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in accordance with state guidelines.
Bea's family would like to express our deep and sincere gratitude to the extraordinary staff at Canterbury Hall, who became her family. We could not have wished for a better, more loving and comfortable place for our mom to have spent her final years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Catholic Charities of NH, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com