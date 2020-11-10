Beatrice Lydia (Beaulieu) Lemire, 96, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Tilton NH on Jan. 2, 1924, the daughter of George and Alma (Fillion) Beaulieu. She grew up on Bay St. in Tilton, attended Tilton School and was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School. Over the years she worked as a seamstress at Tilton Dress and Cormiers.
Bea (Auntie Bea to many) enjoyed a full life.
She married the love of her life, Benoit J. Lemire on April 15, 1950. They were married for 48 years. Their life together in Franklin NH was all about family, friends and community. Her most fulfilling job was being a homemaker and raising her 6 children.
She is survived by her sister Jeannette McLain and sister-in-law Jeanette Marcucci as well as her children: Judy and Gary Elliott, Salisbury, Stacey Lemire, Austin Texas, Nancy and Ray Guimond, Franklin/ Arcadia Florida, David Lemire, Franklin, Janet Lemire and Renate Harmon, Pembroke, John and Terri Lemire Franklin ; grandsons Peter Elliott, Derek Lemire, Joshua Lemire and granddaughter, Tiffany Lemire; great grandson Koner Lemire and many nieces and nephews.
Bea was predeceased by her husband Ben (1998), son Thomas (2012), grandson Jason (1987), granddaughter Sarah (2008), her brothers Robert (Katherine) Beaulieu and Roland (Priscilla) Beaulieu.
She was embraced by the large Lemire family who predeceased her : Germaine and Romeo Carignan, Armand and Pat Lemire, Clem and Lillian Lemire, Therese and Maurice Denoncour, Paul and Tillie Lemire, Henry and Jane Lemire, Steve Marcucci.
Bea had an unconditional love for everyone and always shared a smile that warmed your heart. She was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Franklin.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a long term volunteer at the Thrift Store in Franklin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Per State of NH guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required.
Visiting hours will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bea may be made to the Franklin Food Pantry, 2 Central St., Franklin, NH 03235.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com