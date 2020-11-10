1/1
Beatrice L. Lemire
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Lydia (Beaulieu) Lemire, 96, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was born in Tilton NH on Jan. 2, 1924, the daughter of George and Alma (Fillion) Beaulieu. She grew up on Bay St. in Tilton, attended Tilton School and was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School. Over the years she worked as a seamstress at Tilton Dress and Cormiers.

Bea (Auntie Bea to many) enjoyed a full life.

She married the love of her life, Benoit J. Lemire on April 15, 1950. They were married for 48 years. Their life together in Franklin NH was all about family, friends and community. Her most fulfilling job was being a homemaker and raising her 6 children.

She is survived by her sister Jeannette McLain and sister-in-law Jeanette Marcucci as well as her children: Judy and Gary Elliott, Salisbury, Stacey Lemire, Austin Texas, Nancy and Ray Guimond, Franklin/ Arcadia Florida, David Lemire, Franklin, Janet Lemire and Renate Harmon, Pembroke, John and Terri Lemire Franklin ; grandsons Peter Elliott, Derek Lemire, Joshua Lemire and granddaughter, Tiffany Lemire; great grandson Koner Lemire and many nieces and nephews.

Bea was predeceased by her husband Ben (1998), son Thomas (2012), grandson Jason (1987), granddaughter Sarah (2008), her brothers Robert (Katherine) Beaulieu and Roland (Priscilla) Beaulieu.

She was embraced by the large Lemire family who predeceased her : Germaine and Romeo Carignan, Armand and Pat Lemire, Clem and Lillian Lemire, Therese and Maurice Denoncour, Paul and Tillie Lemire, Henry and Jane Lemire, Steve Marcucci.

Bea had an unconditional love for everyone and always shared a smile that warmed your heart. She was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Franklin.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a long term volunteer at the Thrift Store in Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Per State of NH guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required.

Visiting hours will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bea may be made to the Franklin Food Pantry, 2 Central St., Franklin, NH 03235.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home - Franklin
143 Franklin Street
Franklin, NH 03235
(603) 934-2408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved