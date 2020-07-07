Beatrice "Bebe" C. Nelson, 87 of Canterbury died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with family by her side after a period of declining health. She was born on March 20, 1933 in Providence, RI to the late James C. Campbell and Beatrice Salt Campbell. She grew up in Rumford, RI and summered in Salisbury, NH. She relocated to Franklin, NH after marrying her first husband Roger Elliott in 1956, then moving to Canterbury, NH in 1980 after marrying her husband William A. Nelson, they just celebrated their 40th Anniversary.
She was an alumnus of Lincoln School, Providence, RI and Boston University, Boston, MA where she earned her degree in Physical Therapy. She was the first female president of the Franklin Outing Club in Franklin, NH. She was a 50 plus year member of the Ionic Chapter of Eastern Star. Former member of Newman Congregational Church, Rumford, RI and Franklin Congregational Church, Franklin, NH Mojalaki County Club, Franklin Outing Club, National Ski Patrol, Salisbury Historical Society, Meredith Yacht Club and Den Brae Golf Course.
Her first job as a Physical Therapist was at Duke Hospital in Durham, NC. She retired from the State of New Hampshire as Director of Physical Therapy at NH Hospital. She was also employed by New London Hospital, Newfound Area Nursing Association, Laconia State School, Concord Regional VNA Franklin VNA and assisted her husband at Willie Nelson Construction, Inc.
After she retired, she and Willie traveled extensively throughout the United States and Alaska in their motorhome with their Springer Spaniels Missy, BJ, Hunter, AC, Betsy, and Chuckie. When she was not traveling, she volunteered at Canterbury Elementary School. She also enjoyed golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, gardening, swimming in their pool, entertaining family parties, and boating on Webster Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee. She enjoyed her Wednesday afternoon visits with the late Alice Russell, Donald Russell, and Beverly Flynn.
She leaves her husband William A. Nelson, Canterbury, NH. Two daughters Cheryl E. Elliott, Canterbury, NH and Elizabeth Campbell, Rutland, VT. One stepson Douglas Nelson (Beverly), of Canterbury, NH and one stepdaughter Sherry Weber (Larry), of Butler, Wisconsin. She leaves 5 Step Grandchildren Tracy, Aaron, Casey, Sabrina, and Jonathan: and 2 Step Great Granddaughters Dallas and Dakota. Also, nephews David Campbell, Scott Campbell, James Swanberg, John Swanberg, Mackenzie Campbell, and Edward Boardman; and nieces Deborah Bellows, Jennifer Swanberg, Kristen Rossi, Kathryn Campbell, and Deborah Ornstein.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Robert Campbell, Donald Campbell, and Barbara Swanberg. She was also predeceased by two stepsons Lawrence Nelson, Wesley Nelson and 3 nephews James Campbell, Douglas Campbell, and John Campbell. She also leaves behind some incredibly special people who helped her daughter Cheryl in her last few weeks Lorraine Heath, Kathy Fuller, Gayle Spelman, Judy Foote, Donna Wilcox, and Mazelyn Clock. We would like to also thank Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Program for their assistance and dedication to Bebe. She also leaves two special women who referred to Bebe as their American grandmother Shantel Beckford-Johnson and Tashan Hendricks. Cheryl would also like to thank all the people who provided food, words of encouragement, phone calls and text messages the past month.
Family requests memorial donations be made to Franklin Outing Club, c/o Kathy Fuller 200 Prospect St. Franklin, NH.
A Celebration of Bebe's life will be held after Labor Day at the Veteran's Memorial Ski Area in Franklin, NH.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
.