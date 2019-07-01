Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice O. Cusick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice O (Wallace) Cusick 89 of Hillsboro, NH died Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Presidential Oaks Nursing Home in Concord, NH.



Beatrice was born in Antrim in April 22, 1930, the second of the 5 children of Oliver and Isabel Kidston Wallace. She was also predeceased by her husband Robert M Cusick who died in 2013.



Bea was a strong woman, a woman of Great Spirit who told it like it was. She was a surrogate mother to many besides her own daughter Carol. She was kind, generous, and completely devoted to her family.



Calling Hrs will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH.



Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10 am in St. Mary's Church in Hillsboro, NH.



Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 2.30 PM.



