Benette Pizzimenti
Benette Pizzimenti (nee Steindam), 72, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a long-standing battle with Parkinson's Disease. Benette and her late husband, Dennis, had been residents of Concord/Bow since 1973.

Benette was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Valley Stream, NY. She attended Valley Stream High School, where she met and began dating Dennis. She graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1970 magna cum laude with a BA in Art History. She received a MA in Library Sciences from the University of Washington and, upon moving to Concord in September 1973, went to work as a librarian for the Concord Public Library. She left the library in 1981, to attend Franklin Pierce Law School, from which she graduated with a JD degree in 1984. She spent the majority of her law career working for Martin, Lord & Osman, PA in Laconia, NH, until her retirement as partner in 2015.

Benette was always involved in her community, be it through her involvement with Hadassah at her beloved Temple Beth Jacob, volunteering her time with local and national political campaigns, championing women's rights, and volunteering with the Visiting Angels. She was a long-time member of the State of NH Supreme Court Professional Conduct Committee, acting as Vice Chair from 2002-2014, and a Trustee on the board of the Baker Free Library in Bow. She loved gardening, playing Mahjongg, and making art with her granddaughter, Franny. She was extraordinarily kind, generous, gentle, strong, and brave.

Benette was married to the late Dennis Pizzimenti, her soul mate, for almost 48 years. Benette is survived by their daughter, Julia Mehrmann; her son-in-law, Jake and two grandchildren, Frances and Silas. Benette is also survived by her two brothers, Michael Steindam (Lois Simon) and Richard Steindam (Mara), both of New York, as well as by Dennis' two brothers, Bruce and David, and countless friends and family.

There will be a private graveside ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, to Temple Beth Jacob, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Benette Pizzimenti.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
