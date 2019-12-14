Concord- Benjamin A. Allen Sr. died Tuesday Dec. 10 at the VA Hospital in Manchester. He was born on April 26, 1950 in Brockton MA, son of the late Lesley and Margaret (King) Allen. He grew up on Martha's Vineyard and attended school there. Ben served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for the MBTA for many years and later worked for the Concord School District. Ben loved to camp, go sightseeing and leaf peeping in the fall.
He is survived by his wife Dorothea Allen, a son; Benjamin Allen Jr., two grandchildren; Carter and Kailyn Allen, two sisters; Flora Allen and Josephine Allen, two brothers; Anthony and Herbert Allen.
He was predeceased by three brothers; Leslie, William and Ralph.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday Dec. 18 from 10-11AM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord.
Funeral service will follow at 11AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will be held at 12:30 at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 14, 2019