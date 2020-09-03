1/1
Benjamin A. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71, he grew up in Contoocook, NH. He leaves behind his partner Nancy Kelley of Boscawen.

He leaves 4 children Kelly Levesque of Concord, Tammy Holso of Webster, Ben Miller of North Carolina, and Breana Miller from Georgia. He leaves 4 siblings Kenny Miller of Enfield, Lavona Hardy of Allenstown and Nancy Donnelly of Warner He has 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also a brother in law Ed Kelley of Penacook.

He is predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Willard Miller, 1 sister Nellie Chandler of Webster, 4 brothers Ronnie and Donnie Miller, Everett Derry and David Miller and daughter Toni Coulter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved