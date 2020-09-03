Age 71, he grew up in Contoocook, NH. He leaves behind his partner Nancy Kelley of Boscawen.



He leaves 4 children Kelly Levesque of Concord, Tammy Holso of Webster, Ben Miller of North Carolina, and Breana Miller from Georgia. He leaves 4 siblings Kenny Miller of Enfield, Lavona Hardy of Allenstown and Nancy Donnelly of Warner He has 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also a brother in law Ed Kelley of Penacook.



He is predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Willard Miller, 1 sister Nellie Chandler of Webster, 4 brothers Ronnie and Donnie Miller, Everett Derry and David Miller and daughter Toni Coulter.



