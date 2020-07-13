Benjamin James Bailey 38, of Canterbury passed unexpectedly on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his son, James Bailey, his mother Cindi Lilly Bailey and John Carr, brother Ryan Bailey and Maggie Dumars, and Uncle Jim Lilly and Stef Rossmann, from Canterbury; fraternal grandmother, Rose "Mimi" Bailey, Uncle William and Aunt Jeanne Bailey, and Aunt Sandy Bailey from Boscawen; Aunt Pam and John Harrington from Salisbury.



Ben is predeceased by his father, David Bailey, and his fraternal grandfather William "Papa" "Bunk" Bailey from Boscawen; maternal grandparents James "B-pa" and Nancy "Branna" Lilly, and Uncle Scott Lilly from Canterbury.



Ben graduated from Belmont High School class of 2000. He was most recently employed by Green Mountain Treatment Center as a Lead Recovery Specialist, where he spent his days inspiring strength and self-worth in those struggling with addiction. He is remembered by those he helped as a great listener, full of generosity and compassion.



I didn't know that today would be our last or that I'd have to say goodbye to you so fast. He will be remembered for his kind spirit and affinity for helping those in need. He was a good friend, father and person. He had a charming sense of humor and a love for motorcycles. Everyone misses you!



A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID restrictions.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.



