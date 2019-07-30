Benjamin Joseph Thompson, 23, died suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born on May 2, 1996, he was the son of Eric and Carrie (Atwood) Thompson and the brother of Maggie and Sam.
Relatives and friends are welcome to call 1-3 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Maine Chapter of The Sierra Club, 565 Congress St Suite 206B, Portland, ME 04101 (www.sierraclub.org), or NAMI: National Alliance of Mental Illness, 52 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04347 (https://www.namimaine.org.)
Be kind to the earth and its inhabitants, and please look out for each other. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit BrookingsSmith.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019