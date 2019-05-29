Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berangere Brisbois. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Berangere "Bee" Lefebvre began her life in Allenstown on December 10, 1920, the oldest of five children born to Angelina (Neveu) and Achille Lefebvre. She married the love of her life, Lionel Brisbois, on August 5, 1944, and left this earth on May 27, 2019 to join him in heaven.



Bee lived in Allenstown her entire life until she required additional care and relocated to Presidential Oaks in 2015.



Bee worked as a weaver for Theodore Furus & Son for several decades until the factory was destroyed by fire. She then decided it was time to pursue her passion and worked as a florist for Rufo's in Concord and Flowers by Lu in Pembroke. Bee had an all-around love for flowers, from growing them, to smelling them and arranging them. People would stop and admire her flower gardens.



Berangere was predeceased by her husband, Lionel, her sister, Maydora and her brother, Doria.



Bee is survived by her daughter: Claire Hussey of Pembroke, and her three grandchildren that she adored and spent so many memorial "Memere hours" with, Seth Hussey, Taryn Davidson and Justin Hussey. In addition, she is Memere to her dearly loved great grandchildren, Tyler, Brett, Alani, Connor, Brayden, Emma, Nolan, Mally, Roderick and Reed. She is also survived by her beloved younger sisters, Odelva Geddes of Franklin, MA and Blanche Proulx of Allenstown along with many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Presidential Oaks for caring for Bee the past few years and for being there to help her through to the end.



Calling Hours will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Donations in Bee's memory may be sent to Community Action Program-Meals on Wheels PO Box 1016, 2 Industrial Dr. Concord, NH 03302. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Berangere "Bee" Lefebvre began her life in Allenstown on December 10, 1920, the oldest of five children born to Angelina (Neveu) and Achille Lefebvre. She married the love of her life, Lionel Brisbois, on August 5, 1944, and left this earth on May 27, 2019 to join him in heaven.Bee lived in Allenstown her entire life until she required additional care and relocated to Presidential Oaks in 2015.Bee worked as a weaver for Theodore Furus & Son for several decades until the factory was destroyed by fire. She then decided it was time to pursue her passion and worked as a florist for Rufo's in Concord and Flowers by Lu in Pembroke. Bee had an all-around love for flowers, from growing them, to smelling them and arranging them. People would stop and admire her flower gardens.Berangere was predeceased by her husband, Lionel, her sister, Maydora and her brother, Doria.Bee is survived by her daughter: Claire Hussey of Pembroke, and her three grandchildren that she adored and spent so many memorial "Memere hours" with, Seth Hussey, Taryn Davidson and Justin Hussey. In addition, she is Memere to her dearly loved great grandchildren, Tyler, Brett, Alani, Connor, Brayden, Emma, Nolan, Mally, Roderick and Reed. She is also survived by her beloved younger sisters, Odelva Geddes of Franklin, MA and Blanche Proulx of Allenstown along with many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Presidential Oaks for caring for Bee the past few years and for being there to help her through to the end.Calling Hours will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Donations in Bee's memory may be sent to Community Action Program-Meals on Wheels PO Box 1016, 2 Industrial Dr. Concord, NH 03302. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close