Bernadette Beatrice (Aucoin) Crane, of Henniker, NH passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2020, at age 96. She recently had been admitted to Epsom Healthcare Center after spending many years at Rush Square in Henniker.
Born on April 5, 1924, in Manchester, NH, she was the eldest daughter of Wilfred Aucoin and Theresa Favreau Aucoin. She led a busy, active life working as a weaver during WW II, raising a family and working at Sylvania and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She had a long fulfilling retirement full of travel, sewing, knitting and volunteering. She was an active member of White Birch and enjoyed their senior activities.
She is predeceased by husband, Kenneth, son Thomas, sister Lillian, brothers, Roger, Maurice, and Edward.
She is survived by daughters, Arlene Crane and husband Douglas Winther, of Prescott, WI, Gail Crane of Ocala, FL, son James Crane and wife Gayle of Venice, FL, sisters Jeannine Aucoin and Rita Aucoin Murdough of Henniker, NH, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Her faith was very important to her. She was a life-long, faithful and active member of St. Theresa's Parish in Henniker.
Funeral services will be at St Theresa's Church, Henniker, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a luncheon served by Martha's Ministry, following the burial in the Henniker Cemetery.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.
Masks and Social distancing are required.