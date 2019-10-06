Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard A. (Bud) Gouchoe, MD, of Exeter, NH passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family.



Bud was born in Rutland, VT on October 16, 1929, the son of Loren and Elizabeth Gouchoe. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland and earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Vermont. During his internship at Worcester City Hospital in Worcester, MA, he met his future wife, Elizabeth Jane Killary, who was a fellow Vermonter attending nursing school in Worcester. They married in 1955 and settled in Concord, N.H.. Bud went into pediatric practice at the Concord Clinic (now the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic) and for the next 38 years served thousands of Concord-area families - multiple generations in some cases. He was a much-loved pediatrician known for his gentle, calm reassurance and adroit diagnostic skills.



Over the years, Bud enjoyed playing tennis and golf with good friends and colleagues. His greatest joy, however, was his six children. Bud enjoyed winter weekends skiing with the family at Pat's Peak and summer vacations on Cape Cod or the New Hampshire coast. A proud and loyal fan of his children's and grandchildren's athletic and artistic pursuits through high school and college, he and Elizabeth travelled all over the east coast and abroad to see the action. Bud will be remembered for his humility, kindness, service to the Concord community, dedication to family and pithy sense of humor.



Bud is survived by his sister, Anne Soulia, and brother, David Gouchoe, both of Rutland, VT, and five of his six children: Karen of Exeter, Greg and wife Misha of Redwood City, Calif., Doug and wife Carolyn of Concord, Mass., David and wife Brigitte of Irvington, N.Y., and Sue and husband Mike of San Francisco. Bud will be dearly missed by his ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth, his son, Matthew, and his brother, Loren (Larry) Gouchoe, Jr..



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 9:30 to 11am at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH followed by a memorial service at Waters Funeral Home chapel at 11am. Directions to the reception will be provided at the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's name to the Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter NH 03833.

