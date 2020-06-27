Bernd (Bernie) M. Reinhardt, 79, of Chichester, NH passed away peacefully at his home on June 23, surrounded by family.



Bernd was born on November 23, 1940 in Adelsberg, Germany and grew up in Neuwied, in the Rhine River valley, where he met his future wife, Martha. The two married in 1965 and, after Bernd received his engineering degree from Oscar von Miller Polytechnikum in Munich, immigrated to the US in 1968. Bernd was then hired by Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY and remained with the company for 31 years.



Shortly after Bernd's retirement, the couple relocated to Chichester, NH, where Bernd became very involved with the Chichester Historical Society, serving as their president for 9 years. He was very skilled in woodworking and repairing various items, always lending a helping hand wherever needed. He took a special interest in the Thunder Bridge on Depot Rd. where he supervised, and assisted with, repairs to the bridge structure as well as the construction of an onsite kiosk.



In 2011 he was honored as Chichester Grange's Community Citizen. When not engaged in projects at home and locally, Bernd was often traveling the globe with Martha as well as his adult children and grandchildren. He also had a strong interest in sporting events, most notably his grandchildrens' soccer and lacrosse games.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha; daughter Ingrid (Keith) O'Hara of Andover, MA; son Stefan Reinhardt of Marietta, Georgia; granddaugthers Emily and Grace of Andover; sisters Edith McSorley of Canandaigua, NY and Eva Hoard of Jupiter Island, FL; one niece, two nephews, and numerous cousins.



There will be no calling hours, and a private celebration of life is planned for family later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Chichester, NH.



