Bertha Morse McComish passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 93. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the compassionate staff of Hillsboro House Nursing Home.
Bertha was born July 9, 1927 in the Maternity Home in Henniker, NH, the first child of Ruth (Sawyer) Morse and Arthur E. Morse. Her early childhood was spent on a farm on top of Craney Hill in Henniker with her younger sister, Mary, and eventually a younger brother, Forrest. Her youngest sister, Lois was born after the family moved into town. Life on Craney Hill taught her many lessons about hard work, initiative and believing in yourself. It was also where she discovered her calling as a nurse.
Bertha attended nursing training at Memorial Hospital in Concord, NH through the Federal Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. Her career spanned five decades. In her 80s she wrote a book, Rebel in White with Maggie Martin, in which she reflects on her profession and the changes she witnessed and frequently initiated during those years. As a nursing supervisor at Concord Hospital for most of her career, Bertha gained the respect and love of many in her field who still refer to her as 'ahead of her time' and 'one of the best of the best' and 'an inspiration.' She was down to earth and it has been said of her that she didn't just tell you what to do; she would pitch in and help you do it.
While Bertha loved her career, she was probably happiest at her sewing machine. The sound of her old Singer machine humming along was a signal that she was content. She sewed all her life but in her later years, she discovered the fun of using upholstery remnants to create all kinds of bags, quilts, cat mats and more. She donated her creations to homeless shelters, animal shelters, and gave them freely to nearly everyone she met. When she sold them at fairs and in local shops, the proceeds were given to the Friendly Kitchen in Concord. She had multiple sewing machines and loved to teach others how to sew, including the many caregivers who helped her in her final years. One of her best sewing buddies and dearest friends was Pam Krause who joined her every day for years to sew together. When Bertha could no longer sew herself, Pam would complete her projects under Bertha's instruction.
But the joy Bertha felt when she was with her seven grandchildren was unmatched. She loved them fiercely and was delighted by each one of them. She taught them all to sew and bake, and shared her love of the outdoors with them. Grammie was silly and sassy, sometimes bewildering, kind and supportive, and always, always full of love and pride for her grandchildren.
Bertha is remembered for her ability to laugh at herself, her incredible empathy, her dedication to giving her all to everything she set out to do, her strong will, her warmth, and her love of family and friends. She was well-loved in return. Bertha's kind soul and contagious energy extended well beyond her home state. She inspired countless people, some who only knew her through reading her book. Her legacy of caring and service will live on in all those who were touched by her spirit.
Bertha is predeceased by her husband Malcolm "Bus" McComish of 44 years; and her sister, Mary Gould. Bertha leaves behind her three children; Tim M. McComish of Henniker, NH; Dennis McComish of Newbury, NH; and Nancy McComish and her husband Geoffrey Martin of Keene, NH; seven grandchildren; Kelsey Savage of Hillsboro, NH; Megan McComish of Londonderry, NH; Cathy McComish and Tim J. McComish of Henniker; Joshua McComish of Newbury; Abby Martin and Sophie Martin of Keene; her brother, Forrest Morse and her sister, Lois Garrison of Henniker; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Calling hours will be on Friday, August 21 from 4 pm-7 pm at the Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, NH. The family is planning a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bertha's memory to the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, NH or the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association.
