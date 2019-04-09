Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Myhr. View Sign





Bessie (Adams) Myhr passed away Jan 24, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Myhr in 2005.



Bessie, 86, was born September 21, 1932 in Hollis, NH to Antonios Hagiadamos and Efrosene Yaprakis. She was raised and educated in Hollis where she was Valedictorian of her graduating class. She attended Becker Junior College majoring in Journalism. She wrote for several newspapers in Worcester, MA and Dracut MA where she met Donald Myhr, they married in 1959 and eventually settled in Weare, NH.



Bessie became the Librarian for the Town of Weare and retired in 1999 after 21 years of service. She was active in the Weare Historical Society, Piscataquog Watershed Association and the Lake Horace Land Owners Association.



She had spent many winters in Goodland, FL where she was active in the community and enjoyed many long lasting friendships.



Bessie is survived by her sister, Theodora Halvatzes of Goffstown and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held May 25, 2019 at 10 am at the Pine Grove Cemetery, 25 Buzzell Hill Rd., Weare, NH.

