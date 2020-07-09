Bessy Jones

Bessy Marr Jones left us on July 2nd 2020 to be with her husband Harold. Bessy and "Buster" are together again.



She was born August 10th 1915, in Hancock NH to William Moses Hanson (1890- 1972) and Bessy Hale (Perry) Hanson (1894-1985). In 1924, on the 9th of September she was joined by her only sibling, brother William "Bill" Edward Hanson.



She requested no calling hours but a family only gathering and celebration of her life. She also asked that we loudly toll "Happy, not Solemn" church bells 105 times, one for every year in which she lived.



She is predeceased by husband Harold "Buster" David Jones, her father and mother William Moses and Bessy Hale (Perry) Hanson, her daughter Lauramar "Lolly" Marion (Jones) McKerley, Lolly's husband Stillman "Still" John McKerley, their son John Robert McKerley and their son-in-law Harold "Storm" Dour, his son great grandson Derek Dour, Arbie's son grandson Joshua Skene Bowe, brother Bill and his wife Elvira "Elli" Isolde (Weiler) Hanson.



She Is Survived by daughter Elsbeth "Arbie" (Jones) Bowe, son Peters "Pete" Perry Jones. Lolly's daughter Colleen Mary (McKerley) Dour, her partner Robert "Bob" Carey, Colleen's daughter great granddaughter Miranda Dour, Derek Dour's daughter great-great granddaughter Alaska Kaminstein, John McKerley's wife Diane Porter and their children Robyn McKerley, Richard McKerley, John's son Clifford Albrecht, Clifford's daughter great-great granddaughter Jasmin, Arbie's children Jessica Patricia (Bowe) Hanson, Jeffrey "Jeff" Skene Bowe, Jessica's husband James Francis Hanson, Jess and Jim's son Taylor Hanson, Jeff's sons Devyn Bowe Iriana and Gavyn Welch, Pete's wife Diane Yvonne (Marcotte) Jones, their children Tyler Ray Jones and Brian David Jones, Tyler and his wife Rachel Emily (Simonson) Jones, their children Noah Stephen Jones, Odin Eli Jones, Brian and his wife Rachel Gail (Steenbergen) Jones and their children Wyatt David Jones, Juliette Mae Jones and Beckett Eric Jones, brother Bill's children Steffani Theresa Martin, Sven Hanson, his wife Carolyn Jane Schmidt, and their daughter Theresa Jane Hanson.



Bessy was known as "Buster" also, growing up in Hancock NH.



As a dear Penacook friend said "She outlived 'em all!"



People will remember her riding in Hancock's Old Home Day parade celebrating that she was the oldest living graduate of Hancock High School.



She graduated with a business degree from Fisher College in Boston, back when a young women college graduate was an extremely rare accomplishment. She was the oldest living alumna of that college.



She loved Black Dog her Grand-Dog. She chose Jeff's Black Dog as her daily buddy.



She loved and appreciated the care she got daily from her loving caretakers. This was given by Matt Nudd every day and by Jeff Bowe every night. She couldn't have lived without them.



She graduated from The Harper Method Beautician-Cosmetology school, in Concord, and owned her own beauty parlor from 1938 to 1980 until her retirement.



Bessy was an avid reader, crossword puzzler and word find puzzler. Because of her love for reading she was dedicated to the Penacook library.



She was an active member and supporter of many organizations including the Women's Guild of the United Church of Penacook, the Penacook Historical Society, the Concord Public Library in Penacook and she worked at the United Church food pantry. She loved Penacook where she met her husband, of 59 years, Harold 'Buster' Jones.



She was an ardent follower of fashion and was always concerned with impeccable and stylish dress.



Visits were a passion. She loved to visit and be visited. She never forgot family or friends.



She and Buster shared a passionate love of the Red Sox. They rarely missed a game and he enjoyed answering her questions, about the technical and inside secrets of the game, hour by hour, play by play.



She braided a number of rugs. Her family remembers her on her knees finishing the full sized living room rug in her house.



Bessy loved to cook, knit and driving her car. She drove from age 52 to age 99 when she stopped for the safety of others.



She was most proud of living to her 105th year, just 39 days shy of her 105th birthday.



Her granddaughter Colleen said "Gramma loved doing kids' birthday parties, especially organizing games. I can remember a few she did for John and me." She also said, "She was my best friend in my teens, I could talk to her about anything.



At 68 she was still hiking with her grand kids. She loved to travel. She made numerous trips to Florida to visit her brother Bill and his family, by saving her change from her beauty parlor nightly to pay for the round trips. She sent some of her children to visit "Uncle Bill" the same way. She enjoyed the adventure of a cross country driving trip to California with Buster's sister Marion (Jones) Hoyt. Lolly would say, "She liked coming to see us wherever we were."



During the first gas crisis when the Fox Fire books came out she was sharing the same tips she knew without the book, like how to make candles, soap, etc.



She loved games and game hobbies including Cross Words, Solitaire, and Scrabble. However, no one better ever invite her to a game of checkers or to try to ride a bike.



She had a great understanding of money. Disciplined, as in so many aspects of her life.



She was known for her knowledge of, and ability to grow, plants & flowers, especially wild flowers.



One of her favorite pastimes was genealogy. Her contributions have created a full family tree.



