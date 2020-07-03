1/1
Betsy Ann Tillotson
Betsy Ann (Colby) Tillotson, 91, of Londonderry, NH, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 1, 2020.

Betsy was born on May 6, 1929 in Bow, NH, the daughter of the late Frank E. and Hazel (Myers) Colby, Jr.

She leaves behind 4 children, Douglas M. Tillotson and his wife, Lynn of Concord, NH; Susan T. Gilmore and her husband Jerry, of Centerville, MA; Sarah T. MacGregor and her husband Mark, of Newfields, NH; and Martha M. Schofield and her husband Richard, of Londonderry, NH as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald L. Tillotson and 2 grandchildren.

SERVICES: There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family.

Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 3, 2020.
