Betsy Ross Delevan (born October 26th, 1925) passed away on September 30th, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Peggy Moses, Timothy Delevan, and Caleb Delevan, sister Gayle Lent, daughter-in-law Sally and her beloved grandchildren: Sheri Redcloud-Owen, Tracey Farrigan, Sarah, Aerum and David Delevan and great-grandchildren: Elias, Kyle, Amber and Gabriel.
Betsy was a truly loving and generous person, her attitude and personality overflowing with the joy of life and love for others. She was always ready to tell a joke, fill a need, or give a hug. True to the end, she was full of gratitude and grace, confident in her faith that we will meet again, blissfully, on the other side. Thank you, Betsy, for all the joy and laughter, for teaching us, loving us, and being a vital part of our lives.
An intimate graveside service will be held on October 24th at 2:00 pm at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH. Additional information can be found on the Bennett Funeral Home website. To honor Betsy's memory, in lieu of flowers, her family hopes that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to uplift another. A gathering to celebrate her life will take place next year.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BennettFuneral.com
for the Delevan family.