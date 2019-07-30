Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsy Ross Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betsy Taylor died peacefully at her home on July 16, 2019 with her loving daughter Sally at her side. She was born in Brooklyn NY on February 2, 1921 and had lived in Marblehead since 1955.



She was the unassuming, beloved and loving matriarch of the family, often sending those around her into gales of laughter with her quick wit and dry humor. She was pre-deceased by her treasured husband of 57 years, H. Haydn Taylor in 2000, her son Jeff in 2015 and her granddaughter Hannah in 2018.



She is survived by her brother Ken Ross whose presence and support enabled Betsy to spend her final years at home, by her daughter and son-in-law Sally and Carson Beote of Pemaquid Maine, daughter-in-law Dijit Taylor of Hopkinton NH and grandchildren Bethany Taylor (Brunswick ME), Emily Taylor and husband Alex Ziko (Jackson NH), Taylor Beote (Beverly MA), Colter Beote and wife Jessica (Plaistow NH). See more at

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019

