Bette Jean Warren passed away September 11, 2020, at her home in Florida.
Born in Pensacola, Florida. Bette grew up in Alabama where at a young age she became a University of Alabama Crimson Tide "Roll Tide Roll" fan. Bette loved football, her beloved family, chickens, crafting, quilting, fishing, traveling, feeding and raising birds, and growing anything and everything with her green thumb.
Bette is predeceased by two sons, Russell Edward Warren, Timothy John Warren, a former husband, John A. Warren, and her significant other of 38 years Richard G. Sweatt. Remaining to carry on her memory are her son Michael (JoAn), Patrick (Gayleen) and her daughters Janice and Jetta. Bette enjoyed an abundance of grandchildren along with several great-grandchildren. All were considered her greatest pride.
A private service will be held graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook on Monday morning, September 28th.
Bette loved flowers. Flowers can be sent to Phaneuf Funeral Home, Boscawen, NH or donations can be made in her memory to the NH Audubon Society. Bette was loved by many. She will be greatly missed.
The family has entrusted Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium with the arrangements. For more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
