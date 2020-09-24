1/
Bette Jean Warren
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bette Jean Warren passed away September 11, 2020, at her home in Florida.

Born in Pensacola, Florida. Bette grew up in Alabama where at a young age she became a University of Alabama Crimson Tide "Roll Tide Roll" fan. Bette loved football, her beloved family, chickens, crafting, quilting, fishing, traveling, feeding and raising birds, and growing anything and everything with her green thumb.

Bette is predeceased by two sons, Russell Edward Warren, Timothy John Warren, a former husband, John A. Warren, and her significant other of 38 years Richard G. Sweatt. Remaining to carry on her memory are her son Michael (JoAn), Patrick (Gayleen) and her daughters Janice and Jetta. Bette enjoyed an abundance of grandchildren along with several great-grandchildren. All were considered her greatest pride.

A private service will be held graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook on Monday morning, September 28th.

Bette loved flowers. Flowers can be sent to Phaneuf Funeral Home, Boscawen, NH or donations can be made in her memory to the NH Audubon Society. Bette was loved by many. She will be greatly missed.

The family has entrusted Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium with the arrangements. For more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved