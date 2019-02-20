Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Bowen Hooper Drew. View Sign

Betty passed away peacefully on February 8th surrounded by family and friends.



Betty was born in Barre, VT to the late Emma and Albert Bowen. Betty grew up in Lisbon, NH and attended Lisbon school district with her six siblings. Betty worked for blue cross blue shield for 15 years as a billing specialist but was most happy being a den mother for cub scouts pack 384, taught 4H, belonged to Tri-Amity for 15 years, a volunteer captain for heart association in Penacook /Boscowen and many years as a volunteer for Boscowen/ Penacook central school, and traveling around the United States and Canada.



Betty leaves behind a husband of 26 years, Thomas Drew of McGregor TX,. sisters, Shirley Whitcher of Boscowen NH, Phyliss Reddekopp of Canada, Brother Al Bowen of White River Junction Vt. Sister in law Reta Bowen of ME. Daughters, Kathie Lovering and husband Andy of York ME, Tracie Bakios and husband Ron of McGregor TX., Son, Scott Hooper of Boscowen,. Stepson George McNamara of Littleton. Stepdaughters, Tonya Phillips and husband Andy of Pittsfield, Traci Weber and husband Henry of Belmont, Tammy Scott and husband Bruce of Alton. Grandchildren, Jessica LaClair, Brad LaClair, Jacob Hooper, Jillian Taylor, Amanda and Sarah Bakios, Leah and Ryan Scott, Brandon Weber, Kyia King. Great grandchildren Brynnlee LaClair, Haylee and Zoey Lambert,. Ian, Abbie and Elloitt King. Many Nieces, Nephews, and friends from NH,FL, and TX. Betty was predeceased by her first husband George L. Hooper, brothers John and William Bowen. Sisters, Albertine Thompson, and Marilyn Bowen.



In leu of flowers please donate to the National c.o.p.d. Association or American Heart Association. Cole Funeral Home of McGregor, TX is helping the family with arrangements. Services will be held in the spring at families discression.

Cole Funeral Home

