Betty Jean Cline was born in Seneca Falls, New York on August 11, 1935 to Lloyd and

Jesse (Deal) Cline, and was one of five children. Betty grew up in Seneca Falls, and

after all her travels, she still considered Seneca Falls home.

Betty attended Milford Filmore Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. It was

during this time in Buffalo, New York that she met her future husband, Jerry, and many

of their life-long friends. Upon graduation, she worked at Buffalo Children's Hospital

caring for her patients with the same love and kindness that she exhibited to so many

people throughout her life.

Betty enjoyed the many years Jerry spent in the Navy and the Navy Reserves, forming

more friendships with people that she and Jerry would share so much of their life

experiences with. To Jerry and Betty, their Navy Family was a foundation upon which

they built so much of their lives.

When leaving active duty, Betty and Jerry moved to Westfield, New York where they

would spend the next 42 years and raise their four children. Betty was an active

member of the Westfield community, fulfilling various roles on the Westfield Memorial

Hospital Board over three decades. She was a member of the Westfield Women's

Organization, an active member of St Peter's Episcopal Church, and was involved in

countless activities and organizations in support of her children's hobbies and activities.

In 2010, Betty and Jerry moved to New Hampshire to be closer to their daughters and

granddaughters. Betty never missed a recital, event, or a ski race of her

granddaughters', including a hike up the course at Pat's Peak for a better view this past

February.

In New Hampshire, Betty continued her community involvement and was a member of

St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, but her main focus was

her girls.

It is hard to convey a person's impact in an obituary. Even more so in these times of

change, when a woman's role in society seems to be measured against criteria that

wasn't in place for most of Betty's life. Betty was a friend, mother, wife, sister, and so

much more. She spent her life enabling others, often in the background. What made

Betty so special was her willingness to encourage other's dreams, often at the expense

of her own, and the joy she shared in the success and happiness of others. Through

acts large and small, from sending a card, to making a favorite meal, or getting on a

plane to be there when she was needed, Betty was ever thoughtful. Those that

benefited from her support and kindness know what a gift Betty gave, and they know

how much she will be missed.

Betty is survived by her son Erich Scholl of Dewittville, NY; daughter Heather Scholl,

son-in-law Andy Locke and granddaughters Addison "Addie" and Clara of Hopkinton,

NH; daughter Rebecca Scholl and son-in-law Dave Smith of Morristown, VT; daughter

Lynnea Scholl Adams and son-in-law Dan Adams of Grantham, NH; sister Eleanor

(Cline) Marsh of Seneca Falls, NY; brother Lloyd Cline and sister-in-law Linda of Ponte

Vedra, FL and her "adopted children" Rob and Amy (Edwards) Rothe and their

daughters Emma and Ava of Hopkinton, NH.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, of 61 years, Jerome "Jerry" Scholl; her

parents, Lloyd and Jesse; sister, Helen (Cline) Hayes, and sister, Norma (Cline)

Bentley.

The Scholl Family would like to thank the staff at Havenwood-Heritage Heights and

Bayada Hospice for all their support and loving care.

Gifts can be made in Betty's memory to the Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation or

the BAYADA Hospice Foundation.

Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation:

Donations can be made online www.westfieldhospitalfoundation.org or by phone (716-

793-2338)

BAYADA Hospice Foundation:

Donations can be made online https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751 or by

sending a check payable to the BAYADA Foundation to:

BAYADA Hospice Foundation

194 Pleasant Street, Suite 9

Concord, NH 03301

A private memorial service will be held in the Memorial Garden at St Andrew's

Episcopal Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

A graveside service will be held at Springbrook Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York.

A graveside service will be held at Springbrook Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 3, 2020.
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
