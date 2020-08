Betty Jean Cline was born in Seneca Falls, New York on August 11, 1935 to Lloyd andJesse (Deal) Cline, and was one of five children. Betty grew up in Seneca Falls, andafter all her travels, she still considered Seneca Falls home.Betty attended Milford Filmore Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. It wasduring this time in Buffalo, New York that she met her future husband, Jerry, and manyof their life-long friends. Upon graduation, she worked at Buffalo Children's Hospitalcaring for her patients with the same love and kindness that she exhibited to so manypeople throughout her life.Betty enjoyed the many years Jerry spent in the Navy and the Navy Reserves, formingmore friendships with people that she and Jerry would share so much of their lifeexperiences with. To Jerry and Betty, their Navy Family was a foundation upon whichthey built so much of their lives.When leaving active duty, Betty and Jerry moved to Westfield, New York where theywould spend the next 42 years and raise their four children. Betty was an activemember of the Westfield community, fulfilling various roles on the Westfield MemorialHospital Board over three decades. She was a member of the Westfield Women'sOrganization, an active member of St Peter's Episcopal Church, and was involved incountless activities and organizations in support of her children's hobbies and activities.In 2010, Betty and Jerry moved to New Hampshire to be closer to their daughters andgranddaughters. Betty never missed a recital, event, or a ski race of hergranddaughters', including a hike up the course at Pat's Peak for a better view this pastFebruary.In New Hampshire, Betty continued her community involvement and was a member ofSt Andrew's Episcopal Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, but her main focus washer girls.It is hard to convey a person's impact in an obituary. Even more so in these times ofchange, when a woman's role in society seems to be measured against criteria thatwasn't in place for most of Betty's life. Betty was a friend, mother, wife, sister, and somuch more. She spent her life enabling others, often in the background. What madeBetty so special was her willingness to encourage other's dreams, often at the expenseof her own, and the joy she shared in the success and happiness of others. Throughacts large and small, from sending a card, to making a favorite meal, or getting on aplane to be there when she was needed, Betty was ever thoughtful. Those thatbenefited from her support and kindness know what a gift Betty gave, and they knowhow much she will be missed.Betty is survived by her son Erich Scholl of Dewittville, NY; daughter Heather Scholl,son-in-law Andy Locke and granddaughters Addison "Addie" and Clara of Hopkinton,NH; daughter Rebecca Scholl and son-in-law Dave Smith of Morristown, VT; daughterLynnea Scholl Adams and son-in-law Dan Adams of Grantham, NH; sister Eleanor(Cline) Marsh of Seneca Falls, NY; brother Lloyd Cline and sister-in-law Linda of PonteVedra, FL and her "adopted children" Rob and Amy (Edwards) Rothe and theirdaughters Emma and Ava of Hopkinton, NH.Betty was preceded in death by her husband, of 61 years, Jerome "Jerry" Scholl; herparents, Lloyd and Jesse; sister, Helen (Cline) Hayes, and sister, Norma (Cline)Bentley.The Scholl Family would like to thank the staff at Havenwood-Heritage Heights andBayada Hospice for all their support and loving care.Gifts can be made in Betty's memory to the Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation orthe BAYADA Hospice Foundation.Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation:Donations can be made online www.westfieldhospitalfoundation.org or by phone (716-793-2338)BAYADA Hospice Foundation:Donations can be made online https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751 or bysending a check payable to the BAYADA Foundation to:BAYADA Hospice Foundation194 Pleasant Street, Suite 9Concord, NH 03301A private memorial service will be held in the Memorial Garden at St Andrew'sEpiscopal Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.A graveside service will be held at Springbrook Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York.