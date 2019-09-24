Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Beverly Ann Cullen, 83, of Northfield, died at Lakes Region General Hospital on September 22, 2019 following a sudden illness. She was currently a resident of Golden Crest in Franklin.



She was born in Concord on February 12, 1936 the daughter of Leon and Ann (Pritchard) Fortune.



Beverly was raised in Penacook and graduated from Saint John's High School in 1953.



She served in the US Navy from 1954-1955.



Beverly and her late husband, Roland T. "Tubby" Cullen, Sr. owned and operated Cullen Concrete Form Co., Inc. for many years. After they retired, they travelled throughout the United States with their motor home and were fortunate enough to travel to Spain and Italy.



She was an active parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton. Beverly served on several boards and committees in the church and organized the annual Strawberry Festival and thrift sale for many years. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister.



She helped out at Bread and Roses for 17 years and helped establish the T-N-S Christmas Fund in 1987. Beverly was once awarded the Northfield Citizen of the Year for her years of giving to the community.



Family members include her children: Dawn Hebert of Sanbornton, Christine Raffaelly and husband John , Melinda Brown and husband Bruce , Roland T. Cullen, Jr. and wife Valerie, Michael Cullen and wife Diane, Douglas Cullen and wife Kim, all of Northfield, and Delana Cullen of Laconia, 21 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her many friends and the residents and staff of Golden Crest Assisted Living Facility.



She was predeceased by her husband, Roland T. "Tubby" Cullen, Sr., who died in 2009, a great grandchild, Adalyn Petty, and 2 sisters, Carmen Bolduc and June Page.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. A Mass celebrating Beverly's life will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 16 Chestnut St., Tilton at 11 am on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 . Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tilton.



Instead of flowers, donations are requested to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Food Pantry, c/o St. Gabriel Catholic Church, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235 or to the T-N-S Christmas Fund, PO Box 599, Tilton, NH.



