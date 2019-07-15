Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Heath. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Heath, 85, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born in South Burlington, VT June 25, 1934 to Howard Sr. and Margaret (Chesmore) Ryan. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington, VT. She enjoyed a successful career in nursing that spanned 49 years. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and spent countless hours in her flower gardens. She was an avid bowler and New England sports fanatic. Beverly had 31 years of sobriety, helping many in the AA community.



Beverly is survived by her children, Lori Lantos of Norton, MA, Wendy Heath of Concord, Jay Heath of Penacook; sister, Lynda Ryan of St. Albans, VT; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by husband, Loren Heath, daughter, Holly Ann Heath and brothers, Robert Ryan and Howard Ryan Jr.



Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, July 20th, 10:00am-12:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow immediately at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. For more information, please go to

Beverly Heath, 85, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born in South Burlington, VT June 25, 1934 to Howard Sr. and Margaret (Chesmore) Ryan. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington, VT. She enjoyed a successful career in nursing that spanned 49 years. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and spent countless hours in her flower gardens. She was an avid bowler and New England sports fanatic. Beverly had 31 years of sobriety, helping many in the AA community.Beverly is survived by her children, Lori Lantos of Norton, MA, Wendy Heath of Concord, Jay Heath of Penacook; sister, Lynda Ryan of St. Albans, VT; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by husband, Loren Heath, daughter, Holly Ann Heath and brothers, Robert Ryan and Howard Ryan Jr.Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, July 20th, 10:00am-12:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow immediately at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. For more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in The Concord Monitor on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close