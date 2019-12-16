Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Nelson. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Ann (Potter) Nelson 85, passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.



Beverly was born on November 23, 1934 in Concord NH. Daughter to the late, Stuart Goodwin Potter and Sylvia Alice (Osgood) Potter and pre deceased by her two brothers, Stuart G. Potter II and Duane O. Potter.



Survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Clarence Nelson Jr., four daughters, Deborah A. Curtis and husband Douglas of Concord, Lynda D. Nelson of Concord, Zandra A. Fillmore of Canterbury, Jennifer B. Dusavitch of Concord, seven grandchildren, Zachary Curtis, Whitney Cloutier and husband Charlie, Sarah Curtis, Lindsey Krieger, Matthew Curtis, Emma Dusavitch, Lauren Dusavitch, and great grandson, Jameson Cloutier.



Beverly attended Boston College and then worked for the State of NH DOT before leaving to become a full-time homemaker and mother. Although she kept very busy raising a family and running a horse farm with her husband, she had many things she did outside of the home as well. She taught Cut and Pierce Lampshade making at Concord High School's nightlife program, a 4-H Horse leader in Merrimack County and ran many Horse shows with her husband. Beverly and her husband were very active for over 40 years with the Hopkinton State Fair. She loved going to horse shows with her daughters, camping with family, square dancing and loved music. Beverly loved her flower gardens and filling her window boxes in the spring with geraniums. Her greatest joy though, was spending time with her family and she loved hearing about everything that was happening in their lives. Her smile, sense of humor and her love for those around her will be greatly missed.



Calling hours will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N Main St, Concord, NH. A funeral Service will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Bennett Funeral Home followed by a committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Concord, NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

