I sometimes felt like the sixth Smith kid during my teen years. That was largely due to Bev's warmth and letting me spend so much time on Dartmouth street as if I were her own. Having no siblings, that familial chaos :) was lots of fun and many fond memories. I miss the Friday night pancakes or trips to Pizza Hut. May she find comfort in heaven and my condolences to all the Craig and Smith families.



Mike Malin (Carri)

Friend