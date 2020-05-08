I sometimes felt like the sixth Smith kid during my teen years. That was largely due to Bev's warmth and letting me spend so much time on Dartmouth street as if I were her own. Having no siblings, that familial chaos :) was lots of fun and many fond memories. I miss the Friday night pancakes or trips to Pizza Hut. May she find comfort in heaven and my condolences to all the Craig and Smith families.
Beverly Ann (Craig) Smith, 70, of Concord, NH and York Beach, ME, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family members on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a courageous seven- year battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy-Cerebellum, an incurable degenerative brain disease.
She was born in Mars Hill, ME, on February 12, 1950, to Robert E. and Lila Corey Craig, and lived her first year in Westfield, ME, just south of Presque Isle in Maine's Aroostook County. Her family moved to West Lebanon, NH before moving to Concord, NH when she was 10. She lived the rest of her life in the Concord area.
Beverly is survived by Jeff Smith, her husband of 50 years. They were married on June 28, 1969, at the First Congregational Church in Concord. They were blessed with three sons, Matthew (Melanie), Marcus (Sarah), and Michael (Cindy), and two daughters, Heidi and Katelyn, as well as seven grandchildren (Olivia, Benjamin, Daniel, Beckett, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Hailey). In addition, Beverly is survived by her sisters, Donna Craig, Susan Craig Newton, and Constance Craig Garland, all of Concord; and nieces/nephews Christina Newton DeJesus, Matthew John Roberts, Jennifer Dennen, Christopher Dennen, Kelly Dennen Jewett, and Tina Craig.
Beverly was predeceased by her father, Robert E. Craig; her mother, Lila Corey Craig; her brother, Stuart Craig, and nieces Carmen Quinn and Kelly Craig.
Beverly attended Concord schools, graduating from Concord High School in 1968. She worked at several part-time retail positions in Concord while raising her children, then embarked on a 20+ year career at Concord Hospital eventually retiring as the Manager of the Call Center and Doctors' Answering Service.
She performed volunteer work for a number of Concord programs including the March of Dimes, the Junior Women's Club, and Conant Elementary School.
Prior to joining Westley United Methodist Church, Beverly taught Sunday school at First Congregational Church as well as serving on several committees.
An avid early morning walker regardless of weather and an exercise enthusiast, she also enjoyed traveling as she organized a dozen annual family trips to Disney World, her favorite destination, as well as coordinating annual trips to assorted locations throughout the United States and Canada for the "Grannies," the five older female members of her family. As the youngest member of the group, she was adept at navigating airport terminals, Interstate highways, long lines at rides and restaurants all in the name of providing enjoyment for the beloved "Grannies."
Beverly was a loyal fan of her children's and, to the extent possible, grandchildren's activities from grade school plays to following sporting events to watching theatre performances.
Over the years, Beverly enjoyed her dogs (Twosee, Samba, Jordan, Molly and Nellie), her cats (Millie and Lilly) and her bird (Larry) as well as cooking, gardening, home improvement projects, movies, plays, and most of all staying at York Beach. She excelled at home design, decoration and home improvement.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, memorial services will be held at a later time at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Concord. Further information will be forthcoming.
On Bev's behalf, the Smith and Craig families extend our sincere appreciation to all those who offered thoughts, prayers, encouragement, and assistance through this extended emotional time, as well as to all the medical and care providers in Concord, Manchester and Lebanon who provided us with remarkable care. We are blessed to be in your world.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's name may be made by contacting The MSA Coalition online at www.multiplesystematrophy.org, or by mail to MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212 Charlotte, NC 28277; or to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses at The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Beverly Ann (Craig) Smith.
Published in Concord Montior on May 8, 2020.