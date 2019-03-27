Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly "Bev" (Leavitt) Aranosian. View Sign

Beverly "Bev" Aranosian (Leavitt) died peacefully surrounded by her family at Pine Rock Manor on March 15, 2019 in Warner NH at the age of 78.



Beverly was born on Feb. 24, 1941 in Concord NH to Leon Faxon and Catherine C. (Murphy) Leavitt. She graduated from Concord High School in 1959 and was looking forward to attending her 60th school reunion. Beverly retired from the State of NH and had worked in both the State of N.H. Treasury Department Abandoned Property division and Environmental Services.



Beverly is survived by her children, Mary Aranosian of Penacook, NH and Cathy Aranosian of Warner NH, her nieces Elizabeth Leavitt of Tarpoon Springs, FL and Karen Leavitt of Pembroke, NH and her only Grandchild, Benjamin Blakeslee of Warner NH, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her Parents Catherine Leavitt and Leon Leavitt and her beloved sister, Barbara Leavitt Murphy.



Beverly enjoyed reading, cooking, going out to eat (Lamb, Prime Rib, Lobster Rolls and Fried Clams were her favorites) and spending time with her family. Beverly was a huge animal lover and loved the Therapy Dogs that would visit from Caring Animal Partners.



Beverly's family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary support, kindness, and care the staff at Pine Rock Manor gave her during her stay there for the past year. They would also like to thank Harris Hill in Concord for their rehab care, the wonderful nurses and staff up on the 5th Floor at Concord Hospital and Compassionate Care Hospice for the excellent and compassionate end of life care Beverly was given at Pine Rock Manor.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord/Merrimack, 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301 or Animal Allies, 476 Front St, Manchester, NH 03102.



There will be no calling hours. Graveside services were held at Blossom Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Arrangements were entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.



Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019

