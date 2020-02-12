Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Esther Edwards. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Esther Edwards died on January 25, 2020 following a valiant struggle with a rare and aggressive form of Parkinson's Disease for which there is no treatment or cure.



She was born in Rochester, NH on August 16, 1950 to Arthur and Dora (Stearns) Edwards. She grew up in Concord, NH and was active in Girl Scouts and Rainbow. Beverly graduated from Concord High School in 1968 and Plymouth State College in 1972. She chose a career in health care and worked in Transitional Housing at New Hampshire Hospital as a Mental Health Worker for 15 years. She later worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at various nursing homes in the Concord area.



Beverly was a kind and generous person who was always ready for a trip to the beach with her best friend, Margaret Morrill or to attend a concert, play or a good movie.



In retirement she volunteered at Capital Center for the Arts for 15 years. She sang in the Messiah for 42 years. Beverly was a member of the Concord Grange for 27 years. She attended CenterPoint Church and Destiny Church.



She is survived by her brother, Douglas Edwards of Concord; her sister, Sharyn E. Walker and her husband, Douglas Walker of Concord; her aunt and uncle, George and Ann Stearns of Rochester, NH; nieces, nephew and many cousins.



A memorial service will be held at CenterPoint Church, 20 North State St. Concord, NH, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1PM.



In lieu of flowers please consider a tribute gift to

