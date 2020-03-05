Beverly Greeley of Barefoot Bay, Florida was a resident of Concord, NH until 1986 when she and her husband Carl Greeley moved to Barefoot Bay, Florida.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband Carl Greeley.
She leaves a son Royce Benedict, her daughter-in-law Melanie Benedict, her granddaughter Angela Hinkle, her grandson Jacob Benedict and three great-grandchildren.
She retired in 1985 after 31 years of service at the N.H. State Employees Federal Credit Union in Concord, NH.
After moving to Florida she became a very active member of the community. She was the secretary of the Barefoot Bay Homeowners Association for twelve years, president of the AARP Chapter 1263, president of the New England Club, etc. In 1998 she was selected Barefoot Bay's Lady of the Year. She was also a sixty-nine year member of the Concord Grange.
Beverly will be cremated and returned to Concord, NH to rest at Blossom Hill Cemetery. There will be no service or calling hours.
Memorial contributions can be sent to The Humane Society of Vero Beach, 6230 77th street, Vero Beach, FL 32976
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 5, 2020