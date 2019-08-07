Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Bow - Beverly Griswold, age 82, of Birchdale Road passed away suddenly on Monday August 5, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Claremont, NH the daughter of the late Stanford and Lois (Hansen) Mower. She was a graduate of Stevens High School class of 1955. Beverly worked for many years and the Claremont National Bank before moving to Bow where she worked at the Bow Mills Bank until her retirement.



Beverly was a very talented oil painter. She loved all animals especially horses and cats. She was an avid reader and loved spending time at the ocean taking long walks on the beach. She enjoyed going to the gym with her "Pod" of friends. She also enjoyed her time with her "Posse" of women who volunteered as auxiliary cooks for the Bow Men's Club. She loved Elvis, going out for lobster and fried clams, taking trips to Arnie's Ice Cream for their Maple Walnut ice cream. Beverly enjoyed watching the original Two and a Half Men, Judge Judy, Golden Girls and the original Magnum PI .



She is survived by her loving husband Charlie Griswold of Bow, Charlie and Beverly had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sunday August 4th. She also leaves her sister Janet Eno and her husband David of Claremont; her sister in law Jean Cronk; many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews; and her close friend of over 73 years, Barbara Mabie of Newport as well as many other friends.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister in law Carol Drescher.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 9th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301 or to the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradice Ln, Chichester, NH 03258

