Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Bow Community Building
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Bow Community Men's Club
barbecue and New England style picnic
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 7th at 1:30 PM at the Bow Community Building to honor our late beloved Beverly Griswold, loving wife, loyal friend, and dedicated worker.

Bev loved bright colors- her favorite, of course, was orchid or any shade of purple, so please come with your favorite bright clothing, she would be pleased.

At the conclusion of services, the family and Bev's "Posse" cordially invite everyone to a barbecue and New England style picnic served by the Bow Community Men's Club.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 29, 2019
