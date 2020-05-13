Beverly H. Bigelow
Beverly H. Bigelow, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.

She was born in Henniker, NH on July 4, 1925 the daughter of the late Guy O. and Edna (Marshall) Hollis. She shared her July 4th birthday with her father and always loved celebrating their shared special day. She had a small farm for many years and worked as a clerk at country stores for many years as well. She loved being outside, going for walks, blue skies and sunny days. She was a talented seamstress and made beautiful quilts. She loved to cook and made the World's best fudge for her family on holidays.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter E. Bigelow who passed away on August 4, 1977.

She is survived by her son David W. Laughlin of Peterborough, NH and her daughter Deborah J. Keefe of Contoocook, NH; 3 grandchildren, Kendra J. Davis of Dover, NH, Sean T. Keefe and his wife Anya M. Keefe of Las Vegas, NV and Shannon K. Keefe of Portland, ME; 2 great granddaughters, Ava J. Trottier and Zara C. Keefe and great grandson Darius D. DiMille.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301

Published in Concord Montior on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
