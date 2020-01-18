Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Concord- Beverly Hazeltine age 72 died Friday Jan. 17th at the CRVNA Hospice House. She was born in Bow, daughter of the late Vincent D. and Dorothy (Heath) Lemieux. She had a long career in customer service working for Shaw's Supermarket for over 30 years.



Known affectionately by her grandchildren and great grandchildren by "Gram" or "Minty", she loved to travel, going out for breakfast, gardening, bird watching and her cat Rocky. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting family holidays.



She is predeceased by her husband Howard H. Hazeltine Sr. who died in 2008, two brothers; Bobby and Donald Heath.



She is survived by her three sons; Dan Sargent and his wife Susan of Concord, Bob Sargent and his wife Doree of Belmont, John Sargent and his wife Kelly of Concord, nine grandchildren; Matthew, Michael, Mikayla, Joshua, Kyle, Dylan, Megan, Nicole, Travis, five great grandchildren, a very special sister; Barbara Lord, brother; Douglas Heath and three very close friends; Becky, Louise, and Carol.



There are no visiting hours.



Funeral Services will be held privately and burial will take place in the Spring.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord NH 03301, or Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH 03301



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

