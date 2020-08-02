1/1
Beverly Houle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Houle, 85, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, California under the care of Kindred Hospice. Beverly was born June 1, 1935 to Corbin and Grace (Peckham) Bates of Deep River, CT. She married Wiley Valley of East Haddam Aug. 18, 1953 - later divorcing in 1997. While raising their 3 children, Beverly actively promoted their interest in music & sports programs; was an organist for their local church; and completed a Business degree at San Jose State Univ, Calif. The majority of her work career was as a salesperson for Susan Bates, Inc. for parts of the West Coast for 15+ years. Her Passions were the many outdoor adventures of backpacking, river trips of canoe & kayaking, bicycling, and hiking "4,000 footers" of New Hampshire. Her most proud and self-fulfilling accomplishment was completing the Appalachian Trail over 3 consecutive summers in her early 60's. Beverly is survived by her children, Diane (Daniel) Nicholls of Rochester, MN, James (Angela) Valley, and Jonathan (Glenna) Valley of S.F. Bay Area, CA; 5 grandchildren, Dylan Nicholls and Jamie, Wiley, Jake, Cheyenne Valley. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joseph and John (Gail) Bates and both husbands. Beverly will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen alongside husband (2004-2016) Morton Houle; date to be determined. Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested in memory of Beverly Houle to Alzheimer's disease Research through a check to Mayo Clinic [with her name on memo line] & sent to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 OR by calling the Department at 1-855-852-8129. An alternate family suggestion is to https:appalachiantrail.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved