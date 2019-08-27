Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly-Jean Chadwick. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Beverly was recognized for her long, blonde braid. She enjoyed beekeeping and going to bee meetings with her husband, Benjamin Chadwick, and travelling the world with him. She also had a sales booth at different craft, Christmas, and agricultural fairs selling her hand creams, lip balm, and honey. Before beekeeping, she worked in the mailroom at Chubb Life for several years.



She loved spending time with her family, especially with her many grandchildren, whom she was so very proud of. She enjoyed ceramics and crocheting beautiful blankets for her family and friends. She was also a boisterous NASCAR and Patriots fan, and enjoyed watching these events with her sister, Donna.



Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Frances Clough, as well as brother-in-law Bill Clark. She is survived by her husband Benjamin Chadwick, sister Donna Clark, son Scott Marcotte and wife Robin Marcotte, son Shawn Marcotte and wife Lisa Kuehn, step-son Ben (Chad) Chadwick and wife Christina Chadwick, step-son Christian Chadwick and wife Holly Chadwick, and grandchildren Alexandra Marcotte, Drew Marcotte, Rachel Chadwick, Kiera Marcotte, Kyra Huckins, Benjamin John Chadwick, Benjamin Connolly Chadwick, and Rebecca Chadwick, and sister-in-laws Louise Clay, Harriet Nichols, Elizabeth Albenda, and Susanne Self. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.



There was a private burial at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord NH at an earlier date.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Beverly-Jean's name to support the nursing program at Concord Hospital. Contributions may be mailed to Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301 or made online at



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

