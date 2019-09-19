Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Joe Floyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Joe Floyd, 88, died August 15, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.



He was born in Trafford, AL on April 21, 1931 to Samuel and Elma (Morgan) Floyd.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda (Riel) Floyd. Also, his son, Louis and his wife Rose, three daughters, Billie Jane and her significant other, William Roberts, Patty Guibault and her husband, Greg, and Denise Miles and her husband, Brian.



Bampa leaves 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



He also leaves stepsons Kevin Gathercole and his wife Katie, Thomas Boyd and his wife Joanne, two stepdaughters, Cynthia Cepurneek and Amy Guillow and her fiance Robert Rioles.



Billy Joe was predeceased by two sisters, Dannielle Burlingame and Louise Huffsteter, and a grandson, Steven Hummell.



Billy Joe worked as a truck driver and an apartment manager.



After retirement, he could be found driving his "Miss Daisy" to and from appointments.



He is already missed by his parrot, Honey, with whom he shared popcorn nightly.



Billy Joe was a Korean War veteran. A past State Commander of the NH VFW, also past National VFW Representative for NH and Maine.



He was a proud 50 member of Concord Post 1631 where he held various positions including Past Commander.



A graveside service will be held September 25th at 2pm at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen followed by a social gathering at Concord VFW Post 1631.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Concord Regional VNA.



The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family.





