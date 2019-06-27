Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie E. LaRose. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie E. LaRose, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Courtyard Nursing Home. Bonnie was born in Concord, NH on June 19, 1948, the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Murray) LaRose.



In 1966, Bonnie graduated from Concord High School. She later was a graduate of Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown, Heights, NY. After school she became a medical transcriptionist at Northeast Medical Center. Bonnie was active with the Bay State Council for Blind and an avid member of the Immanuel Community Church.



Members of her family include her nephews, Scott, Craig, Troy, and Brent; Nieces, Lisa, Stacy, Lorraine; several other nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Hardy and Penelope Lester.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH.



Burial will be held in the family lot at Soucook Cemetery, Concord, NH July 1, 2019 at 1:30pm.



For those who wish memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to Future in Sight 25 Walker St. Concord NH 03301.



