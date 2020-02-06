Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie G. Wheeler Abbott- West. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie G. Wheeler-Abbott-West, 75, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on December 30th, 2019.



Bonnie grew up in Contoocook, NH, the daughter of the late Alson E. Wheeler, and the late Marilyn Parker-Wheeler.



Bonnie attended the Contoocook Methodist Church in her youth and received her baptism there in 1955. She attended Hopkinton High School, graduation class of 1962.



Shortly after completing high school Bonnie moved to Loudon, NH. In Loudon Bonnie was an active member of the Loudon Congregational Church; where she and her children attended Sunday services regularly.



Bonnie was also active in the "goings-on" in the small town community of Loudon. She often volunteered to help with the suppers put on at the Loudon Grange Hall.



Bonnie was an excellent cook, she also enjoyed to sew, knit and crochet. Many folks enjoyed a hand knit pair of mittens, socks, or a scarf made by Bonnie. Bonnie was skilled in gardening, and planted a vegetable garden yearly.



She made her living working in manufacturing, she worked at Samuel Eastman's Company for many years where she was certified in braising and hand soldering.



Bonnie was very kind-hearted. She was a determined and strong woman. She was intelligent and quick witted. She had a smile that could light up a room.



Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Alson E. Wheeler and her mother Marilyn Parker-Wheeler both of Hopkinton; her son David M. Abbott Jr. of Concord, NH; her son Brian K. Abbott also of Concord, NH; and her brother Scott A. Wheeler of Franklin, NH.



Bonnie is survived by, a daughter Tammy Abbott-Lantas and son in law Aleck Lantas; a sister Donna Durgin and brother in law Robert "Enie" Durgin of Warner, NH; a brother William "Bill" Wheeler and sister in law Diane Wheeler of Concord, NH; A granddaughter Elayne Corson of Concord, NH; and a grandson Kyle Abbott of Pembroke, NH; and great grand children, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Alan's of Boscawen Saturday Feb. 8th from 4pm-8pm. Please join us in Celebrating Bonnie's life and share your memories.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester, NH.

