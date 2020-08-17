Bonnie Sue Rogers, 61 of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Concord Hospice House surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on January 15, 1959 in Concord, she was the daughter of Bruce McClintock of Loudon and Carol (Drescher) Jackson of Loudon.
Bonnie was educated in the local schools and went on to earn her LNA Certificate. She loved her work in helping others and over the years was employed as an LNA for Pleasantview Nursing Center, Concord Hospital and the Concord Hospice House before finding her niche at Havenwood Heritage Heights where she worked for over 20 years. Bonnie was a Christian woman who loved her church, she always put her family first, they were her everything. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, she enjoyed doing and buying for others.
She was predeceased by her stepfather, Bill Jackson and one sister, Tracey Tierney
She is survived by her loving husband Stephen K. Rogers of Pittsfield, with whom she shared over 20 years of Marriage, children, Brian McKay and his wife Stephanie of Pittsfield, Julie McKay of Loudon, David McKay of Pittsfield, Zachary McKay of Loudon, Sheri Collins of Franklin, Julie Reed and Adam of Rocky Mount, VA, Stephen Rogers, Jr. and his wife Karen of Spring Hope, NC, Benjamin Rogers and his wife Jessica of Taunton, MA, Stephenie Rogers and Jim of Belmont, Cynthia Bowden and Scott of S. Berwick, ME and Angela Rodriques and Ron of Belmont, siblings, Louann Lacourse, Terri King and her husband Don, Deb Plummer and Carol, Sue Roy, Tom Jackson and his wife Carol, Steve Jackson and his wife Mary, 28 grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in accordance with state guidelines. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 2:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com