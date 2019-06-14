Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Dennis Lofton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1941 -2019. Boyd Dennis Lofton, 77, died peacefully Thursday, May 09, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Lofton was born May 22, 1941, in Bell, CA, to Donald B. Lofton and Shirley E. (Thomas) Lofton. Boyd, known to his grandchildren as Grandpa or Opa, is preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Dianne C. (Stanik) Lofton. Boyd is survived by his three children - Eileen Rispoli of Gilmanton Iron Works, NH; Eric J. Verite of Portland, ME; Jill J. E. Coburn of Canon City, CO, his significant other Loreen Burns, and his two younger brothers.



Boyd graduated from Covina High School, in Covina, CA. Boyd later enlisted in the United States Navy & served his country during the Vietnam Conflict as a Seabee. Boyd was honorably discharged as a result of a line of duty injury, and after several months of convalescent care, returned to the United States to earn an Associate degree from Mt. San Antonio College in California. Thereafter, he embarked on his lifelong career as a designer, manufacturer & distributor of industrial brushes. Boyd began his career with FMC, which ultimately brought him to Contoocook, NH, where he and Dianne raised their three children.



Those who knew Boyd will remember him as an active civic-minded member of his community and church, a dedicated volunteer for organizations such as the Lion's Club and the I.O.O.F., and through his continued military service with the New Hampshire Army National Guard.



A funeral is scheduled for June 29th at 11:00 am, at the United Methodist Church, Contoocook, NH, with reception to follow. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Boyd's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Hopkinton Lions Club, PO Box 185, Hopkinton, NH 03229. Condolences can be sent to: Eileen Rispoli, 10 Crystal Lake Rd, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837.





