- Brad Josef Emmons, 22, of Pembroke, passed away after injuries sustained in a car accident on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Born on December 7, 1997 in Laconia, he was the son of Stephanie (Wencek) Emmons and her husband Michael of Warner and Raymond Emmons of Manchester.



Brad attended Manchester Central High School and was later employed by Sam's Club in Manchester until their closing.



Brad loved his tattoos, his car, video games and his reptiles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend of over 3 years, Morgan Tremblay of Manchester; his sisters, Rebecca Wencek of WA and Crysta Messina of Manchester; his half-brother, Koty Emmons of NH; maternal grandparents, James Wencek and his wife Stephanie of WA and Janice Young of North Carolina; his aunt, Sunny Wencek of Dover and his uncle, James Wencek of Goffstown; his nephews, Zzander Wencek and Aiden Piche; his cousin, Aliza Wencek as well as numerous friends.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 17th from 5 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St. in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

