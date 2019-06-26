Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 11:00 AM South Congregational Church 27 Pleasant St. Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Keene, N.H. January 21, 1936, a son of Walter Lawrence and Wilma Shattuck Mark.



He spent his early years in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1954. He was a graduate of Keene State College in the class of 1958. While in college he was a member of Kappa Delta Pi education honor society and Theta Chi Delta social fraternity. He subsequently pursued graduate studies in psychology at the University of New Hampshire.



He served in the N.H. Army National Guard for eight years with the 197th Artillery Group, and was on active duty in 1961-1962 at Ft. Bragg, N.C.



After a brief period of teaching, he was employed for over 33 years by the N.H Department of Employment Security and the Social Security Disability Determination Service as a claims adjudicator and unit supervisor. Subsequently he was employed for many years by Caring Gifts, Inc. of Concord.



Brad enjoyed traveling, and visited France, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, and China. He also made several visits to his ancestral Ireland. He was an avid reader and student of U.S. and European history and politics. From childhood he was an enthusiastic stamp collector, specializing in the issues of the nations of Central and Eastern Europe.



He was an active member of the Osher Life Long Learning Institute at Granite State College in Concord. He was a volunteer at the Friendly Kitchen and at the cold weather shelter at the South Congregational Church. He volunteered as a tutor at the Adult Learners Service at Project Second Start in Concord.



He had a life-long appreciation and love of the cinema. He had spent his student years employed as a projectionist at the Colonial and Latchis Theatres in Keene. In recent years he was an enthusiastic attendee at the Red River Theatre in Concord.



Survivors include his five children, Michael C. Mark of Hooksett, Geraldine A. and husband Douglas Dubis of Bow, Timothy W. and wife Lynn Mark of Goffstown, Thomas B. and wife Kimberly of Hopkinton, and Maureen C. and husband Todd A. DiOrio of Pembroke, and a step-daughter, Erin Kennelly, of Utah. He is also predeceased by a step-son, Ryan Kennelly. He leaves fourteen beloved grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. These children were a source of great joy and pride. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Terence C. and Justine Mark and a niece and a nephew, Justine Gaudry and Terence Mark, all of Keene, and his former wives and caring friends, Margaret M. Faneuf and Marilyn J. Mark.



His later years were especially happy spent in a committed relationship with his beloved friend and traveling companion, Linda B. Kenison of Concord.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord. Internment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in East Concord. Phanuef Funeral Home of Boscawen will perform the final arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Brad's memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, the N.H. Audubon Society, or the Concord Public Library.





Bradley Lawrence Mark, 83, of 25 Mountain Road, Concord, died June 25, 2019.He was born in Keene, N.H. January 21, 1936, a son of Walter Lawrence and Wilma Shattuck Mark.He spent his early years in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1954. He was a graduate of Keene State College in the class of 1958. While in college he was a member of Kappa Delta Pi education honor society and Theta Chi Delta social fraternity. He subsequently pursued graduate studies in psychology at the University of New Hampshire.He served in the N.H. Army National Guard for eight years with the 197th Artillery Group, and was on active duty in 1961-1962 at Ft. Bragg, N.C.After a brief period of teaching, he was employed for over 33 years by the N.H Department of Employment Security and the Social Security Disability Determination Service as a claims adjudicator and unit supervisor. Subsequently he was employed for many years by Caring Gifts, Inc. of Concord.Brad enjoyed traveling, and visited France, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, and China. He also made several visits to his ancestral Ireland. He was an avid reader and student of U.S. and European history and politics. From childhood he was an enthusiastic stamp collector, specializing in the issues of the nations of Central and Eastern Europe.He was an active member of the Osher Life Long Learning Institute at Granite State College in Concord. He was a volunteer at the Friendly Kitchen and at the cold weather shelter at the South Congregational Church. He volunteered as a tutor at the Adult Learners Service at Project Second Start in Concord.He had a life-long appreciation and love of the cinema. He had spent his student years employed as a projectionist at the Colonial and Latchis Theatres in Keene. In recent years he was an enthusiastic attendee at the Red River Theatre in Concord.Survivors include his five children, Michael C. Mark of Hooksett, Geraldine A. and husband Douglas Dubis of Bow, Timothy W. and wife Lynn Mark of Goffstown, Thomas B. and wife Kimberly of Hopkinton, and Maureen C. and husband Todd A. DiOrio of Pembroke, and a step-daughter, Erin Kennelly, of Utah. He is also predeceased by a step-son, Ryan Kennelly. He leaves fourteen beloved grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. These children were a source of great joy and pride. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Terence C. and Justine Mark and a niece and a nephew, Justine Gaudry and Terence Mark, all of Keene, and his former wives and caring friends, Margaret M. Faneuf and Marilyn J. Mark.His later years were especially happy spent in a committed relationship with his beloved friend and traveling companion, Linda B. Kenison of Concord.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord. Internment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in East Concord. Phanuef Funeral Home of Boscawen will perform the final arrangements.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Brad's memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, the N.H. Audubon Society, or the Concord Public Library. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close